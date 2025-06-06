Rescue 1122 cancels Eid holidays for staff

The Rescue 1122 has cancelled leaves for its staff to facilitate and provide prompt services to citizens during Eid-ul-Azha holidays in case of any emergency. In this regard, the district emergency service Rescue 1122 has chalked out a comprehensive plan which was reviewed in the recent meeting held with District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah and it was attended by all station in-charges and heads of relevant departments. According to the spokesman of the district emergency serivce-Rescue 1122, several teams had been formed to remain alert 24/7 throughout the Eid holidays to ensure immediate response to any emergency. He added that ambulances, fire vehicles, and motorbike ambulances would be deployed at all major Eid prayer grounds. Similarly, diving teams would patrol the Indus River, Bhakkar Road Lake, and CRBC Canal to help prevent drowning incidents. Citizens have also been asked to contact emergency services via the Rescue 1122 helpline 1122, or the alternate number 0966-715166 in case of any emergency.