UMT president extends Eid greetings to Muslims

Former Provincial Minister and President of University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the Muslim Ummah and the UMT family.

He offered the Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid UMT and participated in the ritual of Qurbani (sacrifice) at the UMT grounds in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (AS). On this special occasion, President Murad also met with the UMT security staff and on-duty personnel and commended their dedication and service.

In his message, Ibrahim Hasan Murad emphasized that Eid-ul-Adha is a symbol of sacrifice, compassion and selflessness. He said, “True sacrifice goes beyond animals, it includes our egos, desires and selfishness so that we may attain closeness to Allah.” He highlighted the core Islamic values of unity, sacrifice and brotherhood, stating that these principles are essential for building a just and harmonious society.

Former Minister urged the nation to remember the oppressed people of Kashmir and Gaza, offering prayers for their relief and the resolution of their hardships. Murad further stated that it is very important to nurture the spirit of sacrifice in the hearts of the youth. He said that Eid-ul-Adha brings a universal message of peace, blessing, and solidarity and emphasized the importance of including the underprivileged and needy in our celebrations, as this reflects the true essence of humanity.

President UMT also prayed that Allah bless everyone with joy, peace and prosperity during this blessed occasion of Eid. Ameen.