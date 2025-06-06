Russia launches massive strikes on Kyiv, calls it a response to Ukrainian ‘terrorist acts’

MOSCOW – Russia confirmed on Friday that its forces launched a large-scale missile and drone strike on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions overnight. The move, according to Moscow, was in direct response to what it described as recent “terrorist acts” carried out by Ukraine.

The strikes came after a deadly incident last weekend, where a bridge in western Russia was bombed as a train carrying 388 passengers passed underneath. Seven people died and over 150 were injured. Though Kyiv has not claimed responsibility, Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack and promised to retaliate.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, the overnight operation targeted Ukrainian military-related sites, including drone assembly units, missile repair centers, training facilities, and weapons depots. The ministry said long-range air, sea, and land-based precision weapons were used in the strike.

“The goal of the operation was achieved. All designated targets were hit successfully,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in its official statement. They also claimed that Russian forces had captured the settlement of Fedorivka in eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the strikes were part of the ongoing “special military operation” and were meant to counter what he called the “terrorist regime” in Kyiv. He said all military actions are aimed at responding to Ukraine’s aggressive behavior.

However, Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of terrorism, especially in attacks that have killed thousands of civilians. Both nations continue to deny deliberately targeting civilians, even as the conflict grows deadlier by the day. Independent verification of these battlefield claims remains difficult.