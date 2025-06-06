Tragedy strikes: drama director Nizamuddin Gilani shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – In a heartbreaking incident, assistant drama director Nizamuddin Gilani was shot and killed in Islamabad on Wednesday. He was known for his work on the popular HUM TV drama serial Neem. According to initial police reports, Nizamuddin was allegedly shot by his own cousin. The attack happened suddenly, and the director died on the spot. His body was taken to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and identified the suspect involved in the murder. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear at this stage. Investigators are actively collecting evidence to determine what led to the tragic event.

Gilani had worked on several successful projects and was respected for his dedication and talent in the television industry. His unexpected death has left his colleagues, friends, and fans in deep shock and sorrow.

Actor Ameer Gilani, who worked with him on Neem, expressed his grief on social media. “He was a kind and simple soul. I can’t believe this happened. Where is this world heading?” he wrote in an emotional tribute.

HUM TV has announced plans to hold a memorial ceremony in honor of Nizamuddin Gilani. His peers and fellow artists will gather to remember his contributions and celebrate his life and work.