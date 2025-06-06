Govt yet to finalize net metering changes, clarifies power division

ISLAMABAD – The Power Division has clarified that no final decision has been made regarding changes to Pakistan’s net metering policy, amid public concern over reports of a possible rate cut. Officials stressed that the consultation process is still ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Power Division said various proposals are currently under review, and nothing has been approved yet. The official added that it is too early to comment on speculation about reducing the buyback rate to Rs10 per unit.

Sources from the Ministry of Energy revealed that a summary of proposed changes has been prepared and will likely be presented to the federal cabinet after the national budget is passed. However, no decision will be made until it receives the Prime Minister’s approval.

One of the key proposals under review is a major reduction in the per-unit rate solar power users receive. The current rate of Rs27 per unit may be lowered to Rs10, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Although the government has confirmed that a policy revision is under consideration, officials reassured the public that any change would be made after full consultation and transparency. Stakeholders will be given an opportunity to present their views.

The discussion comes at a time when solar energy adoption is increasing across the country. Any decision on net metering rates is expected to impact thousands of households that rely on solar power to reduce their electricity bills.