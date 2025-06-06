Bohra community and Afghan refugees celebrate Eidul Azha across Pakistan

KARACHI – The Bohra community marked the holy occasion of Eidul Azha today by offering Eid prayers and performing animal sacrifices in various parts of Karachi. Joy and unity were seen as families gathered to observe the religious tradition. Similarly, Afghan refugees living in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also celebrated Eidul Azha today. Large congregations were held for Eid prayers in Hayatabad, Board Bazaar, Karkhano Market, Shamshato Camp, and Nasir Bagh.

In preparation for Eid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser Barrister Saif announced that a detailed sanitation plan has been finalized across the province. The plan focuses on cleanliness at Eidgahs, public spots, and designated animal slaughter areas.

According to Barrister Saif, all Eidgahs will be thoroughly cleaned before the Eid prayers to ensure a hygienic environment. Sanitation teams are actively working to maintain cleanliness throughout the holiday.

Moreover, the government is encouraging eco-friendly practices by distributing biodegradable shopping bags. These bags are meant to help citizens properly dispose of animal waste and keep neighborhoods clean.

This early celebration by the Bohra community and Afghan refugees highlights the diversity of traditions observed across Pakistan, as people prepare to mark Eidul Azha on different days with peace, prayer, and reflection.