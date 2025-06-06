Former federal minister Abbas Afridi dies in gas explosion in Kohat

KOHAT – Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Abbas Afridi tragically passed away after suffering severe burns in a gas leakage explosion. The blast also injured three others.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faheem, emergency teams immediately rushed the victims to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Kohat. Later, Abbas Afridi was airlifted to the burn center in Kharian, Punjab, due to his critical condition.

However, Kohat Police spokesperson Nauman Ali confirmed that Abbas Afridi succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has now been brought back to Kohat. The three other injured individuals were taken to the Divisional Headquarters Hospital for further care.

The tragic incident occurred while Abbas Afridi was sitting with his friends Dil Nawaz, Javed Afridi, and Nadeem in a hujra (guesthouse). A powerful gas leakage blast suddenly erupted, destroying the surrounding walls and leaving all present injured.

His funeral prayers will be offered at 5 PM today in the Babri Banda area of Kohat. The entire region is mourning the loss of a respected leader.

In a heartfelt message, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Abbas Afridi. He extended his condolences to the late politician’s family, including his father Senator Shamim Afridi and brother Amjad Afridi. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani and Deputy Chairman Zahid Khan also paid tribute, describing him as a kind and sincere person. The governor has ordered a full investigation into the cause and nature of the explosion.