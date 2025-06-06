PM Shehbaz performs umrah, holds key talks during Saudi Arabia visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed Umrah during his official visit to Saudi Arabia, following an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the two brotherly nations.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level Pakistani delegation. During the sacred pilgrimage, PM Shehbaz and his team offered special prayers for Pakistan’s progress, Muslim unity, and the oppressed people of Gaza. The spiritual visit was seen as both personal and symbolic.

Upon arriving in Jeddah, PM Shehbaz was warmly received by Prince Saud bin Abdullah Al Jiluwi, Governor of Jeddah, along with top Saudi and Pakistani diplomats including Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki and Ahmed Farooq. Their warm welcome reflected the close ties between the two countries.

The prime minister’s visit is scheduled for June 5 and 6, and he is spending Eidul Azha in the Kingdom. A special meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also part of the agenda, where major regional and bilateral matters are expected to be discussed.

During their meeting, both leaders will explore ways to enhance cooperation in areas like trade, investment, and regional stability. PM Shehbaz will also express Pakistan’s gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s key role in easing the recent tensions with India.

This visit highlights the growing diplomatic warmth between Islamabad and Riyadh, with strong hopes of further strengthening their strategic and economic partnership in the near future.