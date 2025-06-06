Security forces eliminate four terrorists in successful operation in Harnai, Quetta

QUETTA – Security forces carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in the Harnai area of Quetta, killing four terrorists linked to a banned outfit on Thursday.

According to security sources, the operation took place on Sanjawi Road in the Tor Khan area, following a tip-off provided by intelligence agencies. The action was swift and well-coordinated, ensuring no harm to the forces involved.

The eliminated terrorists were reportedly involved in multiple anti-state activities. All four belonged to a proscribed organization that had been under close surveillance by law enforcement agencies.

Moreover, security forces have launched a clearance operation in the area to search for any remaining terrorists and to secure the surrounding region. Authorities are determined to eliminate all threats to peace in Balochistan.

This operation marks another step in the ongoing efforts of Pakistan’s security agencies to maintain stability in restive regions. The forces remain on high alert to prevent any future attacks.

Previously, several similar operations have been conducted in Balochistan, especially in areas known for militant hideouts. The latest success boosts the morale of the forces and reassures citizens of their safety.