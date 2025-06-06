UN raises alarm as malnutrition among Gaza children triples amid aid crisis

GENEVA – The United Nations has reported a worrying rise in acute malnutrition among children in Gaza, with rates nearly tripling since the ceasefire earlier this year. The alarming increase reflects the worsening humanitarian crisis caused by limited aid access and ongoing conflict in the region.

According to data collected by UN agencies and humanitarian groups, around 5.8% of nearly 50,000 children under five who were screened in late May were diagnosed with acute malnutrition. This figure is significantly higher than the 4.7% reported in early May, and nearly three times the rate recorded in February during a temporary pause in fighting.

The situation worsened after Israel imposed an 11-week aid blockade following the collapse of a two-month ceasefire in March. Although Israel has since partially lifted the restrictions, all aid continues to be strictly controlled and vetted. Israel has also accused Hamas of stealing aid, a claim the group denies.

Furthermore, the analysis highlighted a sharp increase in severe acute malnutrition—an extremely dangerous condition that weakens the immune system and can quickly become fatal. A Palestinian minister reported that 29 children and elderly individuals died from starvation-related causes in just a few days last month.

Medical centres set up to treat severe malnutrition in areas like Rafah and north Gaza have reportedly shut down due to the ongoing crisis. As a result, many vulnerable children are now left without access to urgent, lifesaving treatment.

The UN has urged the international community to act quickly, emphasizing the need for unimpeded humanitarian access and protection for aid workers. The growing number of malnourished children is not just a statistic—it’s a tragic reflection of the human cost of conflict and delay in aid delivery.