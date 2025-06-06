Farhan Saeed says India lost quality drama after ban on Pakistani shows

Popular singer and actor Farhan Saeed has said that India’s ban on Pakistani dramas has hurt India more than Pakistan, as Indian audiences are now missing out on quality content. In a recent interview with FUCHSIA Magazine, alongside actress Kinza Hashmi, Farhan shared his thoughts on various topics including drama, co-stars, and cross-border tensions.

Speaking about his upcoming drama Sheerin Farhad, Farhan said it captures the essence of love from the 1970s. He believes today’s youth may find the story surprising, but those who lived through that time will relate deeply to it. He added that the drama offers a fresh experience, connecting modern audiences to the simplicity and sincerity of old-school romance.

When asked about working with Kinza Hashmi, Farhan praised her for being genuine and down-to-earth. “The best thing about Kinza is that she doesn’t pretend to be someone she’s not. She is very real, and working with her has been a wonderful experience,” he said.

Addressing the India-Pakistan tension and reactions from Indian actors, Farhan said he was actually glad to see Indian celebrities showing love for their country. “It’s natural to support your homeland. I’m also a Pakistani and I will always stand with my nation,” he stated. However, he expressed disappointment with the Indian media, blaming it for turning the public into “Modians”—a reference to extreme political supporters.

Farhan also responded to the ban on Pakistani dramas in India, saying it didn’t affect the Pakistani industry much. “Yes, our audience numbers dropped a little, but we don’t make shows just for India. We have 250 million people in our own country,” he said. According to him, Pakistani dramas have always been about meaningful content, and while India stopped airing them, it’s their audience that lost access to quality storytelling.

He further added that Indian viewers were drawn to Pakistani dramas because of their strong scripts, not flashy visuals. “They never watched our films because they weren’t good. What really matters is content—and quality content always finds its place,” he concluded.