Trump-Musk clash threatens $22B SpaceX deals and U.S. space program

The ongoing feud between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has placed nearly $22 billion worth of SpaceX government contracts at risk, shaking confidence in key U.S. space missions. The conflict began when Musk openly criticized Trump’s new tax-cut and spending bill, quickly escalating into a political and financial standoff.

Trump responded sharply, threatening to cancel government contracts with Musk’s companies. In return, Musk shocked many by announcing plans to “decommission” SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which NASA uses to send astronauts to the International Space Station. Though Musk later walked back his comment, the damage was already done.

NASA heavily depends on the Dragon capsule under a $5 billion agreement, as it’s the only American-built spacecraft currently capable of carrying astronauts to and from the ISS. If SpaceX pulls back, this could disrupt international space operations and leave the U.S. reliant on Russia’s Soyuz craft once again.

Although Musk remains a powerful figure in space exploration, experts believe the dispute could cost SpaceX billions in future contracts with NASA and the Pentagon. SpaceX’s dominance in the space industry may protect it to some extent, but a loss of political backing could still impact major projects like the Mars program and military satellite launches.

Meanwhile, Trump’s administration has already pulled support from Musk’s pick for NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, citing his political donations. This move signals a growing rift between Trump and Musk, who were once allies in reshaping America’s space future.

As Congress debates restoring funding for NASA’s Artemis moon missions, observers believe the outcome will reflect Musk’s waning or remaining influence in Washington. Still, some argue canceling SpaceX deals could be illegal—and even dangerous—especially if astronauts’ lives are at stake.