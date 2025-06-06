Elon Musk loses $27 billion after feud with Trump impacts Tesla stocks

Elon Musk suffered a massive financial blow on Thursday as his net worth dropped by nearly $27 billion. The sharp decline followed a public dispute with former President Donald Trump, triggering a major fall in Tesla stock prices.

Tesla shares plunged 14%, wiping out around $150 billion in market value, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The market reaction came after Trump publicly threatened to cancel government contracts with Musk’s companies.

Despite the setback, Tesla’s stock saw a small recovery later, rising by 0.8% in after-hours trading. However, the earlier drop had already caused significant damage to Musk’s wealth portfolio.

Still, Musk holds onto his title as the world’s richest person. His current net worth stands at $388 billion, far ahead of second-place Mark Zuckerberg, who has an estimated net worth of $236 billion.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s net worth is estimated at $5.4 billion, placing him at number 689 on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List. The tension between Musk and Trump continues to spark media attention and investor concern.

As the feud deepens, market watchers are keeping a close eye on Tesla’s performance and any future statements from either party that could impact investor confidence or government partnerships.