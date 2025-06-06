Netanyahu admits supporting armed groups in Gaza amid rising aid crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly admitted that Israel supported armed local groups in Gaza to weaken Hamas. He confirmed that the government activated powerful family factions inside the blockaded territory following advice from security officials.

Netanyahu’s admission follows earlier accusations from former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who criticized the secretive strategy. One such group, the Popular Forces led by Rafah clan leader Yasser Abu Shabab, reportedly works with Israeli-backed aid centers run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The GHF, a US-backed aid group, recently suspended its operations after deadly violence erupted at its distribution sites. Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians seeking aid, causing multiple casualties. The group warned people to avoid these centers “for their safety” until further notice.

Meanwhile, Palestinians observed Eid al-Adha with prayers and modest celebrations despite the ongoing conflict and humanitarian challenges. In Gaza and the West Bank, families shared meals, performed rituals, and sought moments of peace amid the crisis.

The violence has drawn international criticism. The United Nations and other groups condemned the deadly attacks at aid sites and called for investigations. The overall death toll in Gaza since October 2023 has soared above 54,000, with widespread displacement and suffering.

As ceasefire talks continue, Hamas has asked for changes to US proposals to ensure a true end to the war. The conflict’s toll and the aid crisis remain urgent concerns for the international community.