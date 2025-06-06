Pakistan forms committee headed by Ishaq Dar to counter India’s water aggression

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a serious step to deal with India’s increasing water aggression. He has formed a high-level committee under the leadership of Ishaq Dar. This committee will quickly prepare a plan to protect Pakistan’s water interests. It will give suggestions for water projects within 72 hours. The goal is to act fast and stop possible water damage.

The committee’s main task is to recommend new water projects. These may include building new dams or improving old ones. The members will also study how to arrange money for these big projects. They will explore funding options, both local and international. This shows the government’s commitment to solving the issue quickly.

In addition, the committee includes key leaders from all over Pakistan. The Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are all members. The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir are also part of the group. This will ensure strong coordination and unity among provinces.

India’s water projects have raised serious concerns in Pakistan. Experts say they may affect river flows into Pakistan. That is why Pakistan wants to take early action. With this new committee, the government hopes to find strong and fast solutions.

This move shows Pakistan is ready to defend its water rights. The government plans to face the issue at every level. From planning to funding, the committee will take full control. As a result, the country hopes to stay safe from future water threats.