Sydney Sweeney responds lightheartedly to backlash over her bathwater soap

Sydney Sweeney has responded with humor to the online backlash over her new bathwater soap, created in partnership with the soap brand Dr. Squatch. The actress took the unusual business move in stride during a recent interview.

At the New York City premiere of her upcoming film Echo Valley, Sydney was asked about the mixed online reactions to the soap, which is made with “a touch of Sydney’s real bathwater.” Laughing, she said, “I mean, honestly though,” showing she was not bothered by the chatter.

When asked about fans’ divided opinions, Sydney shared that she enjoys watching people talk about the product. “I think that it’s more fun to see everybody else talk about it,” she added with a smile.

Sydney had announced the soap launch on May 29 via a joint Instagram post with Dr. Squatch. She explained that when fans jokingly asked for her bathwater, she decided to turn it into an actual soap bar.

She also hoped the product would encourage men to rethink their personal care choices. “Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural,” Sydney said in the official press release.

Despite the unusual idea, Sydney seems to be enjoying the attention and the playful responses, showing confidence in her unique partnership with the body care brand.