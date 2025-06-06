Turkish star Engin Altan’s unforgettable Pakistan visit: Fans flood his hotel room!

Engin Altan Düzyatan, the famous Turkish actor known for his lead role in the hit series Ertugrul Ghazi, described his recent visit to Pakistan as truly wonderful. In a recent interview, he shared some interesting moments from his trip, including an unexpected encounter when about 20 people suddenly entered his hotel room to take pictures with him.

The actor said Pakistanis love the Ertugrul series deeply. He recalled arriving in Karachi in 2020 during the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, many people in Pakistan were not taking the virus seriously and rarely wore masks. When he explained the real dangers of COVID-19 and the deaths it caused worldwide, some locals told him it was all a lie. This surprised him and made him wonder if they were telling the truth.

Engin also shared a funny incident where he was unpacking his luggage when suddenly around 20 fans barged into his room without any social distancing. He told them it was his private room, but they insisted, saying, “We love you and want to take pictures.” This warm but overwhelming welcome amazed him.

He further described visiting a famous mosque in Karachi where he was talking to the imam. Word quickly spread about his presence, and nearly 4,000 people gathered. The imam took him inside and protected him since there was no formal security. Fans stayed for a long time until local guards escorted him away safely.

Engin called his Pakistan trip an unforgettable experience filled with moments he will always cherish. The Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi, dubbed in Urdu and aired on Pakistan Television (PTV), had previously set new records in popularity across Pakistan.