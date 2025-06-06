Karachi shaken by 32 mild earthquakes since june 1, says chief meteorologist

Karachi residents have experienced an unusual series of mild earthquakes, with 32 tremors recorded since June 1, according to Chief Meteorologist Amir Haider Laghari. These quakes have caused concern but so far remain of low intensity.

Laghari explained that the earthquakes ranged from a minimum magnitude of 1.5 to a maximum of 3.6 on the Richter Scale. The latest tremor struck at 8:32 am today, measuring 1.5 in magnitude. Depths of these quakes varied between 2 kilometers and 188 kilometers. Tremors have been reported from various areas including Quaidabad, Gadap, Malir, DHA, and Korangi. Early Friday morning, two quakes occurred near defense and Malir, with magnitudes of 2.7 and 2.0 respectively.

The meteorologist said the Landhi Fault Line, which had been inactive for decades, recently became active and is now going through a normalisation phase. This is causing the mild quakes, which are expected to continue for about a week as energy gradually releases.

He reassured the public that buildings on fault lines should withstand tremors up to magnitude 6.0. Laghari also mentioned that cracks seen in some houses are likely due to structural weaknesses rather than the quakes themselves.

Additionally, seismic activity is being influenced by a nearby fault line close to Thana Bula Khan. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely to keep the public informed and safe.