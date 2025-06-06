Pakistan’s Sherry Rahman warns: Indo-Pak ceasefire is fragile, not true peace

Sherry Rahman, a member of Pakistan’s diplomatic delegation, has urged the world not to mistake the current ceasefire between Pakistan and India for lasting peace. Speaking at a press conference in Washington, she called the ceasefire extremely fragile and warned it could break at any moment. She described the recent 87-hour conflict as only a “trailer” signaling Pakistan’s coordinated response, not the full story.

Rahman said the conflict fits into India’s strategy to keep the region in a state of Bollywood-style tension and unrest. She criticized Indian media for fueling war sentiments by spreading provocative claims, such as false assertions about capturing Lahore or Karachi port. According to her, these hostile narratives undermine informal diplomatic efforts and increase hatred between the two countries.

She further pointed out that India treats any act of terrorism within its borders as a declaration of war. After the recent fighting, Indian leaders have trapped themselves with dangerous promises they cannot fulfill. Rahman warned that tensions in South Asia are highly dangerous because both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers. Any mistake could lead to catastrophic consequences for millions in the densely populated region.

Rahman stressed Pakistan’s legal right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, accusing India of violating war laws by targeting civilian areas. She emphasized Pakistan’s response was strictly limited to military targets and fully lawful. She also raised the Kashmir issue, stating it must be addressed seriously through multilateral talks, which India has consistently refused, including mediation by a third party.

Finally, Rahman acknowledged that US intervention helped prevent escalation and thanked the American president and secretary of state for their role. However, she reiterated that the ceasefire is fragile and cannot be seen as lasting peace. Without meaningful and principled negotiations, this “trailer” could quickly turn into a global disaster.