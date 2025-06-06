PM Shehbaz praises Pakistan’s key roles in UN security council committees

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Pakistan’s recent appointments to important United Nations committees. He said these roles show the world’s trust in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism. On Wednesday, Pakistan was named chair of the UN Security Council committee that monitors sanctions against the Afghan Taliban. This appointment highlights Pakistan’s growing influence in global security matters.

Moreover, Pakistan was chosen as vice chair of the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Committee. This committee checks how countries follow UN rules to fight terrorism. Pakistan will also co-chair two smaller groups: the Informal Working Group on Documentation and the Working Group on Sanctions. These roles give Pakistan more power to shape international policies and decisions.

Sharif called these appointments a proud moment for the country. He reminded that Pakistan has faced great losses in its war on terror, including over 90,000 casualties. Economic damage has also been huge, reaching more than $150 billion. Despite these challenges, Pakistan continues to show strong commitment to global peace and security.

Pakistan began its current two-year term on the Security Council on January 1. It represents the Asia-Pacific group and will take the rotating presidency in July. Though non-permanent members cannot veto decisions, they have significant influence. This is especially true in committees that decide on sanctions, where decisions are made by agreement.

The appointments come amid rising conflicts in Gaza, Kashmir, and Syria. These issues have put pressure on the Security Council to act effectively. Pakistan’s new roles give it a chance to help shape important decisions during these critical times. The world now looks to Pakistan for leadership in counterterrorism and peace efforts.