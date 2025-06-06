FBR plans Rs 200 billion new taxes in finance bill 2025-26 to boost revenue

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is set to propose new tax measures worth nearly Rs 200 billion in the Finance Bill for the fiscal year 2025-26. These changes aim to increase sales tax and introduce fresh Federal Excise Duties (FED) to widen the tax base.

The government plans to impose an 18% sales tax on imported solar panels and e-commerce transactions. This move is part of a broader strategy to boost revenue by taxing growing sectors. Additionally, the FBR will remove some items from exemption schedules that currently enjoy lower sales tax rates.

Moreover, sales tax rates on several products under concessional rates may increase. However, cancer-related medical equipment and lifesaving drugs will be exempted from sales tax to ease the burden on patients. The scope of sales tax on services in the federal capital will also expand.

The government has decided to apply an 18% sales tax on goods manufactured in the former tribal areas. It also plans to include items such as imported chocolates, coffee, and cereals under the Third Schedule of the Sales Tax Act to raise additional funds.

Furthermore, the FBR is considering a 5% FED on ultra-processed foods. This tax will cover products like frozen foods, chips, carbonated drinks, instant noodles, ice cream, biscuits, and ready-made meals. The measure aims to both increase revenue and discourage excessive consumption of such foods.