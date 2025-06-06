FIA cracks down on massive online scam involving billions in illegal transactions

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a major case exposing a multibillion-rupee scam linked to illegal online activities and shady call centres. The investigation has already led to the arrest of a woman named Nida and a private bank manager accused of aiding the criminal network.

The case was launched after the State Bank of Pakistan flagged billions of rupees in suspicious transactions across 36 different company accounts. These findings triggered a deeper probe by the FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle in Islamabad, revealing a widespread fraud network.

According to investigators, the network operated illegal call centres and ran multiple online scams, including gambling sites, fake loan apps, fraudulent investment platforms, and explicit content websites. These operations reportedly involved six suspects, including two Chinese nationals.

Moreover, the group used hawala and hundi systems to transfer large sums abroad. They also converted part of the money into cryptocurrency, making it harder to track. Authorities believe the scam generated huge profits through these channels while evading the banking system.

Although FIA has not made an official statement, a senior officer confirmed ongoing raids to arrest more suspects. He also mentioned that investigators are exploring possible involvement of insiders within FIA and cybercrime units who may have turned a blind eye.

As the investigation deepens, officials are working to uncover the full extent of the fraud and bring all those involved to justice. More arrests are expected in the coming days.