Geo films’ horror-thriller Deemak hits cinemas on Eid ul Adha

KARACHI – Geo Films is all set to release its latest horror-thriller Deemak in cinemas across Pakistan on Saturday, marking its grand debut on Eid ul Adha. The film combines suspense, supernatural elements, and strong family dynamics to offer a fresh experience for moviegoers.

Directed by Rafay Rashdi and Aisha Muzaffar, and produced by Syed Murad Ali, Deemak not only delivers scares and thrills but also touches on emotional and social themes. The creators aim to engage audiences with a meaningful story layered with fear, excitement, and drama.

The film is being distributed by Mandviwalla Entertainment and uses advanced filmmaking technology to enhance its impact. With a suspense-filled plot and a chilling atmosphere, Deemak promises to entertain viewers of all ages, making it a must-watch during the Eid holidays.

Critics believe Deemak could become a game-changer for Pakistan’s horror-drama genre. Its powerful visuals, strong direction, and unique storyline may help set new standards in local filmmaking and storytelling.

Geo Films has a strong record of producing hits like Khuda Kay Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, and The Legend of Maula Jatt. Now, with Deemak, the production house aims to captivate fans of horror and drama once again.

Audiences are advised to book their tickets early to avoid missing this major Eid release. With high expectations and positive early buzz, Deemak is ready to make a lasting mark on Pakistan’s film industry.