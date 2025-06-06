Bilawal Bhutto warns: India triggering first water-based nuclear conflict

Washington, D.C. – June 5, 2025:

PPP Chairman and head of Pakistan’s diplomatic delegation, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has warned that India’s actions on the Indus Waters Treaty could lead to the world’s first nuclear war over water. Speaking at the Middle East Institute, he stressed that India’s move to restrict Pakistan’s water supply isn’t just a violation—it’s an act of war. He said Pakistan has always considered water blockage as a war-like act, and the country will not stay silent if pushed to the edge.

Bilawal emphasized that his statement wasn’t emotional or aggressive but stemmed from a survival concern. He said no country, regardless of size or power, can tolerate threats to its water resources. He urged India to respect the Indus Waters Treaty and called on the U.S. and other global powers to prevent its violation. According to him, letting India block Pakistan’s water would set a dangerous precedent for all upper-riparian nations.

Moreover, Bilawal added that if India and Pakistan want a peaceful future, then New Delhi must honor existing agreements. He pointed out that any talk of fresh negotiations or treaties is meaningless if old commitments are ignored. Bilawal stated clearly, “We want dialogue and cooperation, but that can only happen when India plays fair and respects the treaty.”

The PPP leader also criticized the Indian government for refusing cooperation on terrorism investigations, rejecting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s peace offer, and ignoring international mediation, including from former U.S. President Donald Trump. He warned that India’s growing aggression will not only destroy peace but will force the next generation to fight over water instead of land or ideology.

During their visit to Washington, Bilawal and his high-level delegation met several U.S. Congress members, including Ilhan Omar and Ryan Zinke. They stressed that South Asian peace hinges on fair dialogue and resolution of the Kashmir issue. The Pakistani delegation is on a broader diplomatic mission, also visiting London and Brussels, aiming to counter India’s growing influence and raise awareness about Pakistan’s position on regional tensions.