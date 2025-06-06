Govt targets 6% growth rate by 2029 under new 5-year plan: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal announced on Thursday that the government aims to raise Pakistan’s economic growth rate to 6% by 2029 under a new five-year development plan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Chief Economist Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, the minister unveiled the 13th Five-Year Plan and the latest monthly development update. He said the government is committed to expanding the national economy to $600 billion over the next five years.

Ahsan Iqbal stated that by 2029, the federal development budget will reach Rs1,700 billion, while provincial development budgets will rise to Rs2,338 billion. He emphasized that the focus will be on long-term economic stability, infrastructure development, and investment in education.

The minister also announced that a portion of the recovered £190 million from the UK, linked to the PTI government’s corruption case, will be used to build a new “Danish University” in Islamabad. He said the approval has already been given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Iqbal criticized former PM Imran Khan’s administration, claiming the misused funds should have benefited the public earlier. “Now we will ensure that this money serves the nation,” he added, reaffirming the government’s commitment to accountability and development-focused governance.