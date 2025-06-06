India equates terrorism with war, even without proof: Bilawal tells US lawmakers

WASHINGTON – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leading Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Washington, strongly criticized India’s approach to regional conflict, saying that any act of terrorism in India is treated as a declaration of war—proof or not.

During a series of meetings with members of the US Congress and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Bilawal emphasized the need for diplomacy and dialogue. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sent the delegation with a “mission of peace,” which includes de-escalating tensions with India through engagement rather than conflict. While he welcomed the recent ceasefire, he stressed it was only “a beginning.”

Bilawal warned that India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty poses an existential threat to 240 million Pakistanis. He told lawmakers that India’s intent to block Pakistan’s water was akin to a declaration of war and called it a violation of international law. He urged the US to support Pakistan’s peace efforts and discourage destabilizing policies in the region.

The PPP chairman also highlighted deteriorating human rights conditions in Indian-occupied Kashmir, urging the international community to ensure the Kashmiri people are granted their UN-mandated right to self-determination. He accused India of using water as a weapon and setting a dangerous precedent.

In response, US lawmakers expressed full support for peace and stability in South Asia. They assured the Pakistani delegation of continued engagement and said they would closely monitor developments in the region, including Kashmir and water-related tensions.