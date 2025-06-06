Trump vs. Musk: billionaire alliance explodes in public feud

The once-powerful alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has shattered in a fiery online clash, sending shockwaves through Washington and raising serious political and economic questions. What started as quiet disagreements quickly turned into public insults, with both figures attacking each other across social media platforms.

The fallout began when Musk criticized Trump’s key legislation, calling it a “disgusting abomination” and warning that his tariffs could push the U.S. into recession. Trump initially tried to stay calm but soon accused Musk of turning against him and claimed he had asked him to leave the administration. Musk didn’t hold back either—he called Trump a liar and even suggested he should be impeached.

As the war of words escalated, Musk went further by accusing the Trump administration of hiding ties to Jeffrey Epstein and insisted Trump wouldn’t have won the last election without his support. In response, Trump threatened to cut off federal contracts and subsidies for Musk’s companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, signaling a potential shift in U.S. tech policy.

This dramatic breakup has left conservatives deeply divided and liberals enjoying the chaos. Influential voices like Steve Bannon have now urged Trump to investigate Musk’s immigration history and alleged drug use, and even consider seizing SpaceX. The tension has turned into a high-stakes political drama with real-world consequences.

At risk are critical government programs that rely on Musk’s technology, Trump’s legislative goals in Congress, and the unity of the Republican base. Both men have millions of supporters—and neither seems willing to back down. What was once a strategic partnership is now a battle threatening to reshape U.S. politics and business alike.