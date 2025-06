PM arrives in Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday on a two day visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulziz Al Saud. On his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah Jalawi, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al- Malkiy, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq and high level diplomatic officials. The Prime Minister and his delegation left for Makkah al-Mukarramah from Jeddah to perform Umrah.