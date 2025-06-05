Punjab launches Pakistan’s ‘first Environmental Protection Force’

The Punjab government on Thursday announced the launch of Pakistan’s first Environmental Protection Force (EPF), alongside a series of measures aimed at tackling climate and environmental challenges in the province.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a statement issued on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Alhamdulillah, Punjab’s first climate policy, Climate Resilient Punjab Vision and Action Plan, has been implemented. A special environmental endowment fund worth Rs 15 billion has been established for environment-friendly startups and businesses. The Punjab province has attained the honour of establishing Pakistan’s first Environmental Protection Force (EPF) for environmental protection.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her special message on World Environment Day, said that Punjab’s environmental commitment has entirely changed in a span of one year. Punjab has taken unprecedented steps for environmental improvement in one year. A plastic management cell has been established for environmental protection, which is ensuring a complete ban on single-use plastic.

She revealed that for the first time in Punjab, online registration of plastic manufacturers and sellers has been started. For the first time, Emission Testing Certification of vehicles according to international standards has been launched to combat smog hazards. Millions of vehicles have been registered under Emission Testing Certification in Punjab. She apprised that 50 air quality monitoring stations have been installed across the province to monitor the environmental situation. She highlighted that thousands of youth are actively working in cities and villages under the Climate Leadership and Development Internship Program to create awareness among the public about the elimination of environmental pollution. She disclosed that a GIS squad has been established to ensure environmental protection with the help of artificial intelligence.

She outlined, “Four fuel testing labs have been established to check the quality of petrol to prevent smog. Sprinkler systems are being installed on buildings under construction to prevent dust. For the first time, 15 water quality monitoring stations are being established to check the quality of water on rivers and rain water drains. Environmental benefits are being achieved through tree plantation, recycling and e-bikes through the ‘Chief Minister Green Credit Program’.”

She emphasized, “The first ‘Strategic Cell’ has been established in the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change to create environmental awareness and consciousness among the public. EPA has declared Punjab as the first ESO certified agency in Pakistan owning to successful measures being taken for environmental protection. The first dedicated Helpline ‘1317’ has been established for public feedback regarding environmental protection. To prevent smog, emission control systems are being installed in more than 2000 industrial units and e-mapping of all units is being carried out. For the first time in Punjab, all brick kilns have been shifted to zigzag technology.”

She highlighted, “In order to convert the environmental pledge into practical action, environmental divisional offices have been established in five divisions and four new divisional offices are being established. For the first time in Punjab, environmental social safeguard training is being organized in the government departments. A ‘Green Punjab app’ has also been established for the convenience of the public. The electric bus service has been launched in Lahore, 1100 more electric buses will be provided in all divisions. Special charging stations are being set up for the vehicles in Punjab.”