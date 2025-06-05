‘Tashkent-Islamabad’ flights from June 14th

The Uzbekistan Airways will be launched direct ‘Tashkent-Islamabad’ flights starting June 14, 2025 for increasing the air connectivity between two friend countries.

As part of a broader vision to enhance regional integration and connectivity, Uzbekistan Airways, the national carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, will launch direct flights between Tashkent and Islamabad mid of June 14, 2025.

Operating every Saturday, the new route underscores the shared commitment of Uzbekistan and Pakistan to strengthen their long-standing partnership and deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, said a release issued here on Thursday.

This direct link marks a strategic advancement in bilateral relations and aligns with the broader goals of the Central and South Asia Connectivity Initiative – a regional framework aimed at fostering infrastructure development, trade, energy cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges between the two regions.

In addition to the new Islamabad route, Uzbekistan Airways currently operates biweekly direct flights to Lahore on Wednesdays and Fridays.

These connections are helping expand the airline’s regional footprint, linking Pakistan’s major cities not only with Uzbekistan, but also with the wider Central Asian region and beyond.

Together, these routes support cross-border mobility, business travel, educational exchange, and cultural cooperation.

As both countries pursue ambitious agendas of modernization and economic diversification, the Tashkent-Islamabad flight offers a practical, high-impact platform for advancing trade facilitation, attracting investment, and enhancing regional supply chain networks.

Key sectors, such as textiles and apparel, agriculture and agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, logistics and transport, tourism and hospitality, are expected to benefit from this enhanced connectivity.

Serving as gateways to larger regional blocs – Uzbekistan to Central Asia and the CIS, and Pakistan to the Indian Ocean and Gulf states – both nations are well-positioned to leverage this route as a channel for transregional trade and transit.

Beyond its commercial significance, the Tashkent-Islamabad route is poised to enhance people-to-people ties by enabling smoother, more direct travel for students, pilgrims, tourists, academics, and official delegations. As both countries work to rebuild regionalism and trust, such air links play a crucial role in fostering mutual understanding, cultural diplomacy, and shared prosperity.

With a growing number of educational partnerships, cultural exchanges, and intergovernmental initiatives, improved connectivity is expected to significantly increase academic and civil society engagement.

The direct link is also expected to boost tourism in both directions. For Pakistani travelers, Uzbekistan’s famed Silk Road cities – Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva – are now more accessible than ever. Likewise, Uzbek visitors can now more easily explore Pakistan’s rich landscapes, from the mountains of the north to historic and spiritual sites across the country.

Tourist flows between the two nations have seen steady growth in recent years, driven by shared historical ties, cultural affinity, and religious heritage. The new air service offers a convenient and reliable option for a growing number of visitors, students, and pilgrims seeking meaningful cross-border experiences.

This air route is a cornerstone of the Central and South Asia Connectivity Initiative, first proposed by the President of Uzbekistan in 2021. It is part of a broader strategic push to transform Central Asia from a landlocked region into a land-linked hub, through a combination of air, road, rail, and energy corridors.

The Tashkent-Islamabad flight complements major regional infrastructure initiatives such as the Trans-Afghan Railway and supports broader cooperation in transport, logistics, infrastructure, energy, and digitalization.