Pakistan-India conflict discussed by Trump, Putin amid diplomatic push

After remaining in the world headlines, the recent armed conflict between Pakistan and India continues to have geopolitical reverberations as the issue once came under discussion during the recent telephonic conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The Middle East was discussed, as well as the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which has been halted with the personal involvement of President Trump,” said Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov in a statement issued by the Kremlin on Wednesday. The two presidents, a day earlier, had discussed various issues during their approximately one hour and 15 minute-long telephone call including the ongoing war in Ukraine where President Putin stressed that Moscow would respond to recent attacks on its airbases.