Pakistan’s appointment to key UN bodies validates int’l community’s confidence: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan’s key appointments at UN bodies validate the international community’s confidence and trust in the country’s counter-terrorism (CT) credentials as well as an acknowledgment of its strong and unwavering commitment to eradicate this global menace. The prime minister in a post on his X wall wrote: “It is a matter of great pride that Pakistan has been appointed as Chair of UNSC Sanctions Committee under Res.1988(2011); Vice Chair of of the 1373 (2001) Counter-Terrorism Committee; as well as Co-Chair of Informal Working Group (IWG) on documentation and sanctions.” He added that as one of the biggest victims of terrorism, with over 90,000 casualties and more than $150 bn economic losses, Pakistan’s sacrifices in combatting this scourge have been second to none.