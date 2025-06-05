SBP grants nationwide license to Halan Microfinance Bank

The State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday it had granted a nationwide microfinance banking license to Halan Microfinance Bank Limited, a subsidiary of MNT-Halan, one of Egypt’s largest microfinance companies.

MNT-Halan acquired Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank in March 2024 and rebranded it as Halan Microfinance Bank. Halan focuses on digital banking, mobile wallets, cards, and a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform.

“The State Bank of Pakistan has granted a Nation-wide microfinance banking license to Halan Microfinance Bank Limited with effect from June 03, 2025,” the bank said in a statement.

“The MFB has recently been acquired by MNT-Halan, Egypt’s leading fintech company having global presence, offering business and consumer lending, digital payments and e-commerce solutions to the underserved and unbanked.”

Since 2012, Halan has served Pakistan’s southern Sindh province with a range of financial services for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. The fintech has a network of 19 branches.

Halan Microfinance Bank pledged a $10 million investment in 2025 to drive expansion across Pakistan, reinforcing its presence in the country’s financial sector.

MNT-Halan was founded in 2018 and serves over eight million customers, including over a million borrowers. It holds a significant market share of 25 percent in Egypt. The fintech initially started as a ride-hailing service but has since evolved into a digital financial services provider, offering a range of financial services through their app, including lending, payments, e-commerce, and more.