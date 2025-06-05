Gold prices up by Rs4,300 to Rs358,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.4,300 and was traded at Rs.358,400 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs.354,100 on last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.3,687 to Rs.307,270 from Rs.303,583 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs3,380 to Rs.281,674 from Rs.278,294. The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs.159 and Rs.136 to Rs.3,745 and Rs.3,210 respectively. The price of gold in the international market went up by $43 to $3,400 from $3,357 whereas that of silver increased by $1.59 to $35.87 from $34.28, the Association reported.