SBP pours in Rs 855 bn in market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, injected Rs 855 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 8 day tenor on June 05, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 655 billion against 8 quotes while another Rs 200 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 15 quotes for the 8-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 1,022.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.10% to 11.17%. SBP accepted 8 bids amounting Rs 655 billion at 11.12% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 8-day tenors. The central bank received 6 bids offering Rs 275 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.11% to 11.15 %. SBP accepted Rs 200 billion of 6 bids at the 11.11% rate of return.

The total amount offered at 11.11% was Rs 132 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 57 billion on pro-rata basis.