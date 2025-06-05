Pakistan’s total foreign reserves $ 16.6 bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 16,597.7 million as of May 30 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan recorded as $ 11,508.8 million.

“During the week ended on 30-May-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 7 million to US$ 11,508.8 million,” the central bank Thursday reported in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.

Meanwhile, the commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 5,088.9 million, as per the forex breakup for the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 23, 2025, were $ 16,636.7 million.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 11,516 million while the commercial banks held reserves of $ 5,120.7 million.