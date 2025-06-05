BISP, WB discuss data sensitization, social protection reforms

In a bid to enhance transparency, data security, and the effectiveness of social protection systems in Pakistan, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the World Bank have agreed to deepen their collaboration, focusing on responsible data sharing, cybersecurity, and key reforms in social welfare delivery.

In this regard, Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, held a meeting on Wednesday with Ms. Melis U. Guven, Lead Economist and Global Lead for Social Protection Delivery Systems at the World Bank, at BISP Headquarters.

The meeting centered around strengthening cooperation in the areas of data sensitization, cyber safety, and operational reforms.

During the discussion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need for a national-level workshop bringing together stakeholders from all provinces to build awareness on the risks and challenges of data sharing and cybersecurity, and to promote trust and coordination among partners.

“After NADRA, BISP holds the second-largest household data repository in the country through the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER),” she said.

“We share this data responsibly and strictly follow all safety protocols to support various social welfare initiatives. However, there is now a pressing need to centralize NSER data, similar to NADRA, so it can be effectively leveraged for development planning.”

She stressed that data sharing must be guided by established cybersecurity frameworks, particularly considering the sensitive nature of personal household information. “All stakeholders must grasp the importance of secure data management. A dedicated workshop is vital to address concerns, streamline processes, and ensure our collective commitment to data protection,” she added.

The meeting also covered several key operational aspects, including improvements to the household survey questionnaire, redefining household structures, enhanced training for enumerators, and the introduction of regular third-party spot checks to boost transparency and data reliability.

Ms. Melis U. Guven lauded BISP’s continued efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s social protection systems. She reaffirmed the World Bank’s full support, pledging regular follow-up meetings and continued technical assistance to ensure sustainable improvements.