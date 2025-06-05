Mechanized farming key to food security: Rana Tanveer

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday held a detailed meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM).

The meeting focused on strengthening agricultural mechanization in Pakistan by introducing a comprehensive National Tractor Policy to support both local productivity and export potential. During the meeting, the delegation briefed the minister on the vital role the tractor manufacturing industry is playing in the national economy, contributing approximately USD 400 million annually.

They emphasized that with the support of a national policy, this contribution could potentially be increased to USD 1 billion, creating opportunities for enhanced exports, local employment, and technology transfer.

The delegation highlighted that the availability and affordability of modern and advanced-technology tractors were directly linked to improving the productivity of Pakistan’s agricultural lands.

Given the Ministry’s mandate to ensure food security, promote sustainable agriculture and enhance farmer prosperity, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain acknowledged the importance of this proposal.