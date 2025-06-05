Trade deficit narrows 23.47% in May 2025

Exports from the country during May 2025 grew by 17.43 per cent, whereas imports into the country decreased by 7.58 per cent compared to the previous month (April) of the financial year 2024-25.

The trade deficit stood at $2.619 billion in May 2025, down 23.47 per cent from the previous month, according to the latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Exports from the country during the month of May 2025 were recorded at $2.553 billion as compared to the exports of $2.174 billion, showing an increase of about 17.43 per cent on a month basis, it added.

Meanwhile, imports into the country during the month under review went down from $5.596 billion to $5.172 billion, registering a decrease of about 7.58 per cent, it said.

On a year-on-year basis, the trade deficit of the country grew by 26.16 per cent as exports decreased by 10.07 per cent, whereas the imports increased by 5.23 per cent in May 2025 as compared to the same month of the last year, it added.

The exports from the country during the month of May 2025 were recorded at $2.553 billion as compared to the exports of $2.839 billion of the same month of the previous year, the data revealed.

On the other hand, imports into the country during the period under review were registered at $5.172 billion as compared to the imports of $4.915 billion of the same month of the previous year, the data revealed.

During the last 11 months of the current financial year, exports from the country witnessed about 4.72 per cent growth, whereas imports increased by 7.30 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, it added.

During the period from July to May, 2024-25, exports from the country were recorded at $29.445 billion as against the exports of $28.117 billion of the same period of the last year. Imports into the country during the period under review were recorded at $53.450 billion as compared to the imports of $ 49.815 billion of the same period of the last year.