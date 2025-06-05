Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the strong and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which continue to develop successfully thanks to the political will of the two countries’ leaders.

The ministers highlighted the expanding partnership in key sectors such as industry, trade, and logistics. They agreed that holding regular meetings involving private sector representatives plays an important role in fostering and strengthening mutually beneficial business ties.

The two also exchanged views on diversifying economic cooperation, implementing major global energy projects, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the field of green energy.