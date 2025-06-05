PSX loses 157 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 157.87 points on Thursday, showing a negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 121,641.00 points as compared to 121,798.87 points on the last trading day.

A total of 854,617,208 shares were traded during the day as compared to 710,591,203 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 25.793 billion against Rs 35.216 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 478 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 217 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 179,677,072 shares at Rs 5.83 per share, Unity Foods Limited with 62,902,228 shares at Rs 26.89 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 52,373,487 shares at Rs 1.42 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 114.29 per share closing at Rs9,855.72 whereas runner-up was Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs81.93 rise in its share price to close at Rs 901.23

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 3,198.89 per share price, closing at Rs 28,789.98, whereas the runner-up Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 303.91 decline in its per share price to Rs 2,735.17.