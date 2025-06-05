Brazil need to get the best out of Vinicius Jr, says Ancelotti

Brazil must help striker Vinicius Jr. rediscover the form he has displayed at Real Madrid, new national team coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday.

Ancelotti, who guided the Spanish giants to several titles alongside the Brazilian forward, including two Champions League triumphs and two LaLiga crowns, said that his unique ability to unsettle opposing defenses made him a vital asset.

“I don’t know if he’s been at his best here, but he has time to do what he does at Real Madrid,” Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match against Ecuador on Thursday — his first match in charge of the national team. “For us, he’s a fundamental player. We have to work to ensure he performs at his best here,” the manager added. Vinicius made his World Cup debut in Qatar in 2022 and has been a regular during their qualifying campaign for the 2026 tournament. However, he has struggled for form with the national team, falling short of his usual standards at Real Madrid.

Regarding his tactical approach, Ancelotti stated that he aims to field a compact, balanced team.

“I don’t want a team with a clear identity. We have to defend well, whether it’s 4-3-3 or 4-4-2. We have to defend together and use creativity with the ball,” he said.

“Individual quality is not enough today; you have to combine it with attitude, drive and commitment.”

He didn’t reveal his starting lineup for his debut as coach, but he did have words of praise for 18-year-old Estevao, who is leaving Palmeiras for Chelsea and has been tipped for a bright future with the national team.

“He’s got a special talent… he’s got character, he’s a good person, he’s humble, and he seems fine to me, but with a young player we have to be patient and careful. He has the characteristics to be very important for the future of the national team,” the coach said.

Brazil are fourth in the standings for the South American World Cup qualifiers, while their opponents Ecuador are second, behind world champions Argentina. The top six qualify directly for the World Cup. They will host Paraguay in Sao Paulo next week and could secure an early spot at next year’s World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.