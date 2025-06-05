‘Floating village’ to house thousands of Asian Games athletes

Athletes at next year’s Asian Games in Japan will stay on a “floating village” cruise ship and in converted shipping containers, an organising official told AFP, defending the cost-cutting move.

The plan will see 4,600 athletes and officials housed on the ship for the duration of the Games, which are being held in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

Organisers will lease a luxury cruise liner that will be docked at Nagoya’s port.

A further 2,400 people will stay in temporary shelters made from shipping containers a short bus ride away, with the two locations accommodating about half of the 15,000 athletes and officials expected at the Games.

The rest will be in other accommodation, including in Tokyo where the swimming competition will take place.

Local organisers were keen to avoid the cost of building a traditional athletes’ village, but Asian Olympic chiefs warned that any alternative must make sure athletes can meet and mingle together.

Kazuhiro Yagi, vice-secretary general of the Aichi-Nagoya Games organising committee, told AFP that they had listened to athletes’ opinions and wanted to “provide a service that satisfies them”.

“The cruise ship and container houses are in different locations, but they are only about 10 minutes apart by shuttle bus,” he said.

“I don’t think it will be a problem at all with regards to being able to interact with other athletes.

“There is an aquarium and various other entertainment facilities in the area. I think they’ll be able to take a break, relax and come together.”