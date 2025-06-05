Gauff stops fairytale Boisson run to reach French Open final

Coco Gauff brought a quick end to surprise French hero Lois Boisson’s improbable run at Roland Garros on Thursday to set up a final against world number one Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff dominated from the outset on Court Philippe Chatrier and pulled away to a 6-1, 6-2 victory to extinguish the host nation’s hopes of a first French Open winner since Mary Pierce in 2000. The 21-year-old Gauff is through to her third Grand Slam singles final. She finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros three years ago before beating Sabalenka to win the 2023 US Open. “Obviously there’s still a lot of work to do, but for now I’ll enjoy this one and then prepare for the final tomorrow,” she said. For Boisson, 22, it marked a disappointing finish to a remarkable first Grand Slam appearance, a year after missing out because of a serious knee injury. The world number 361 had never played a top-50 opponent before this week. Boisson dumped out two in the top 10 in third-ranked Jessica Pegula and world number six Mirra Andreeva to set up her last-four clash with Gauff. But Gauff proved a hurdle too far for a player who only had one WTA tour-level win before the start of the tournament. Boisson’s entrance on court drew huge roars from a crowd filling back up after watching Sabalenka knock out three-time reigning champion Swiatek in the first semi-final.