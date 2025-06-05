Javeria Saud celebrates daughter Jannat’s graduation

Actor-producer Javeria Saud and her film star husband Saud Qasmi are proud parents as they celebrate the high school graduation of their elder daughter Jannat.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, actor Javeria Saud shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the recently held convocation ceremony of her daughter, as she graduated from Karachi American School, in the class of 2025.

In an accompanying heartfelt note for her only daughter, the ‘Baby Baji ki Bahuwain’ star wrote, “Jannat hamari jaan, congratulations on ur graduation! This achievement is a dream come true, not just for u but for us as parents.”

“We were first proud of u when u completed the Quran Pak, n today our pride has grown manifold,” she continued. “U r an angel who lights up our lives, proud of u princess. May Allah bless u n Ibrahim with health wealth n happiness.”

“Allah pak tum dono ko deen o dunia ki dolat or dono jahano men kamiyabi ata farmaey Ameen (May Allah bless you both with success in both worlds). Love u,” she concluded.

Thousands of her fans and fraternity fellows liked the picture post and extended their heartfelt congratulatory wishes for the celebrity kid and her proud parents.

It is pertinent to note here that celebrity couple Javeria and Saud Qasmi, who have been married for over 20 years, also have a younger son, Ibrahim.