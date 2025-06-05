Sanam Saeed urges makers to stop glorifying toxic masculinity in dramas

A-list actor Sanam Saeed holds the drama and filmmakers, who have contributed to the glorification of toxic male behaviour via their stories, accountable for teen TikToker Sana Yousaf’s brutal murder, after she simply said no to someone’s friendship offer.

For the unversed, social media celebrity Sana Yousaf, who had celebrated her 17th birthday recently, was gunned down by 22-year-old Umar Hayat alias Kaka, outside her residence in Islamabad, for repeatedly turning down his friendship offer. She sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot on Monday.

Reacting to the cold-blooded murder of Yousaf, which has sparked nationwide concern and condemnations, Sanam Saeed urged the makers against promoting this toxic masculinity through their stories.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saeed noted, “[It is a] huge wake-up call for writers, producers and actors to take full responsibility for any kind of narrative that glorifies, accepts and encourages toxic male behaviour, unhealthy relationships and men who threaten to kill anyone if they don’t get the girl they want.”

“Instead, content needs to show social responsibility and use their power to influence the right narrative now,” suggested the ‘Daam’ debutante and added the hashtag, ‘enough is enough’.