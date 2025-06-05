Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed shine in ‘Toot Gaya’

Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed’s on-screen chemistry has captivated audiences once again in ‘Toot Gaya’, the newly released romantic track from their upcoming film Love Guru.

A glimpse of the track was teased in the film’s trailer, building anticipation that has now paid off with the full music video’s release.

Featuring the vocal talents of Farhan Saeed, Yashal Shahid, Zain and Zohaib, the song has been widely praised for its musical quality. The lyrics, penned by Saad Sultan and Tahir Abbas, coupled with Saad Sultan’s composition, mixing, and mastering, give Toot Gaya a polished, emotional sound that resonates with listeners.

Social media has been buzzing with reactions. One fan wrote, “This song deserves millions of views,” while another said, “Mahira Khan with Yashal Shahid’s voice hits different.” A particularly popular comment read, “This is perfectly Mahira-coded – the beauty, the charm, the depth.”?As Love Guru gears up for release, its promotional campaign has gone international. Appearances in cities like Dubai, London, and Toronto have stirred excitement, especially among overseas Pakistani communities. In Dubai, the cast met South Asian media influencers and held fan meet-ups.

A major milestone in the campaign was the screening of the film’s trailer on the digital billboards at Times Square in New York City – a first for any Pakistani film. The moment marked a symbolic step for the country’s film industry, emphasizing its ambition to reach global audiences.

The film’s rising popularity is also being seen as part of a larger shift in audience preferences. Many fans online are voicing support for Pakistani productions, expressing a desire to promote local content over imported media.

The song Toot Gaya and the film’s growing international footprint suggest that Love Guru is poised not just to entertain, but to elevate the global profile of Pakistani cinema.