Rihanna hopes for peaceful pregnancy in Barbados with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is said to be thrilled to be expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky and is seriously considering giving birth in her native Barbados.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Diamonds singer, who shares sons RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky, feels happiest when surrounded by family on the island.

They noted that she is drawn to the idea of spending the final months of her pregnancy there to relax and prepare.

“Rihanna is happiest at home in Barbados surrounded by her family,” the source said of the pregnant singer.

They added, “She loves the idea of taking the kids over there and just parking herself for a few months before her due date so she can totally unwind and relish the last stage of her pregnancy.”

Rihanna would love the extra support her relatives could offer after the baby arrives, given her two energetic boys and a hands-on parenting style. “Having so much help with the kids and new baby right after” giving birth is a “big draw” why Rihanna wants to be surrounded by her family while giving birth to her third child.

“She’s got two high energy boys to take care of, sure she has nannies, she’s not doing it all alone, but she’s still got to be very hands on,” they continued.

“Having her family be able to step in and take that over while she focuses on her newborn would be fantastic.” But the insider said that it is yet to be confirmed what Rihanna chooses to do as she “hasn.t ruled out” giving birth in Los Angeles as she a “great experience” with the last two deliveries.

“If she ends up going that direction then she will likely take a long holiday to Barbados and fly back at the last possible moment to L.A,” the source said. “And, she’ll make sure a bunch of her family comes to L.A. to help out after the baby is born. One way or the other she will be surrounded and supported by her family.”