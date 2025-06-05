More than men, women are at fault in extramarital affairs: Yasir Hussain

Actor-director Yasir Hussain believes that more than men, it’s the women who are to be blamed for extramarital affairs and getting involved with those who are already married and have families.

In his latest outing on a private TV channel’s talk show, Yasir Hussain, who is happily married to fellow actor Iqra Aziz for over five years and shares a son, Kabir, with her, offered his two cents in the discussion around multiple marriages and extramarital affairs.

Hussain dismissed, saying that there is no need for anyone to marry more than once.

“Speaking for myself only, I don’t feel the need for it,” said the ‘Jhooti’ actor. “If I have loved a girl and married her. How can I even think about another woman and to marry her?”

“I believe more than men, it’s the women in the extramarital affairs who are at fault. Because knowing that a man is already married to someone and has a family, how can a woman be fine with being their second wife?” he continued and revealed, “I know several women who have entered into a relationship with married men and then became their second wife. In fact, many of them even asked their husbands later to divorce their first wives.”

“It is because women don’t like boys but men – who are established, independent, sensible and well-behaved. So when they see a guy who is married and fulfilling all these duties, he seems like a perfect option to them,” Hussain explained. “This is the reason women mostly like ‘taken’ men,” he summed up.