Zoe Saldana confesses she ‘collapsed’ post Oscar win

Zoe Saldana just revealed her raw feelings after winning an Oscar. The 46-year-old actress, who won the award in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Spanish film, Emilia Perez, she recalled how it felt winning the accolade.

During her appearance on the Live with Kelly and Mark show, the host Mark Consuelos, remembered interviewing the Avatar actress. Then Saldana confessed that moments after, she felt sick and even fell over.

“I collapsed right after. I lost my voice within an hour after I won the award,” she said as reported by Entertainment Weekly, adding, “I couldn’t stand on those heels that I had. All I wanted to do was crawl in bed and maybe cry. I don’t know why, I needed to cry.” “Your body is running on pure adrenaline, so you know that your immune system is in optimal condition, but once you know you tell your body that it’s over, then everything sort of collapses,” Saldana added.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also admitted that the ceremony is a “blur” for her but it does not change the fact that it was one of the most memorable events of her life. “It was such a beautiful journey leading up to the Oscars. I don’t think I was there as myself [that day], my 13-year-old self was there,” Zoe Saldana concluded.